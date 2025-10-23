MSU Athletics informs business owners about NIL future

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Name, image, and likeness has become a major opportunity for college athletes and businesses to generate more revenue.

Starkville area businesses got to hear about the potential impact of NIL from the MSU Athletic Department.

NIL is shaping up to be a prime opportunity for college athletes to earn money, and bring more exposure to local businesses…and themselves.

Mississippi State Athletics is collaborating with the Starkville Partnership to use name, image, and likeness as a way to maximize its brands.

MSU Deputy Athletics Director Greg Phillips said it’s essential to present information about NIL to area business owners.

“We want the businesses to understand what a direct benefit there is in partnering with great student-athletes like Josh Hubbard, how it helps their brand,” Phillips said. “Then, also the clear indirect benefit of the people that are drawn to Starkville through successful teams and how the NIL partnerships drive them.”

MSU Athletics hosted an informational session to explore the NIL process and how it can benefit not just the athletes and the university but also local businesses.

“People see and hear things; there are so many misunderstandings about what we are doing and what programs around the country are doing, and how NIL can benefit the business owners,” Phillips said. “We think it is important to get these informational sessions and show them really how easy it is to do a legit 3rd party NIL deal.”

Student-athletes and men’s basketball head coach Chris Jans were there to showcase ways in which both sides can get more exposure through events, social media, and other outlets.

“So what’s good for the university is good for the city of Starkville and Oktibeeha County,” Mike Tagert, Greater Starkville Development Partnership President said. “Any time businesses have an opportunity to work with student athletes on advertisement, every single business out there has some component of advertisement, whether it be social media, television, radio, print ads, or whatever they may be. All of those different forms of advertisement can benefit from the use of student athletes.”

MSU can use more than $20 million in revenue from NIL collectives.

