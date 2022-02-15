MSU baseball changes start time of season opener against Long Beach State

MISSISSIPPI STATE ATHLETICS- The 2022 season opener for Mississippi State baseball has been moved up one hour due to weather and will now start at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 18, at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville.

The Diamond Dawgs begin the campaign by hosting Long Beach State in a three-game series, starting with the 2 p.m. first pitch in Friday’s opener. State and LBSU will face off in a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday (Feb. 19) before closing out the weekend with a 1 p.m. first pitch on Sunday (Feb. 20) at The Dude.

Friday’s game will be carried on the Mississippi State Sports Network powered by Learfield along with a live audio stream via HailState.com/plus.