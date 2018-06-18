Employment after college is closer than you think, says MSU Career Center

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- For college graduates looking for work opportunity may be closer than you think.

Workers at the Mississippi State Career Center are reporting strong numbers of first destination employment.

Over 50% of graduates, not pursuing higher education are finding work in Mississippi.

Partnerships with local community colleges as well as the companies offering the jobs are reasons for the quicker transitions from walking to stage, to the office.

“We feel like what’s very strong right now is that there are a lot of opportunities for our graduates in the state for the ones who are wanting to stay. They have the opportunity to stay, as well as being able to provide information and resources for our students who are wanting to either stay or leave the state is providing the best opportunities for each of the students,” said Asst. Director Kelly Atwood.

The Career Center also says graduates who go out of state don’t go very far.

Opportunities have landed many graduates in neighboring states like Tennessee, Alabama, and Louisiana.