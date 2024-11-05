MSU celebrates first generation students in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – “Being a first-generation college student actually means a lot to me,” said Amy Mata, a student at Mississippi State.

Amy Mata is a freshman.

She’s the first in her family to go to college.

“Both of my parents, they’re from Mexico, and they have never graduated from a college institution before, so me being their first child, doing something that’s higher than what we have, is pretty cool to me, and I feel like I’m doing them a huge favor for it,” said Mata.

It’s First-Generation Scholars Week at MSU.

The university celebrated those who are the first to pursue post-secondary education in their family.

Amy Mata is not alone.

37% of Mississippi State students are trailblazers in their families.

“We make sure they are empowered, so realizing, by helping a student along, to get a four-year degree, we’re changing up the legacy of their family. They now are the inspiration to the brother, or the sister, the cousin, somebody in their community to be able to continue on,” said Jalonda Thompson, the Executive Director for the Office of Access and Success.

Mata said she appreciates the support she receives from her school.

She’s part of the organization, First Generation Scholars.

“That way, I can meet other first-generation students, and I wouldn’t feel alone. They provide a lot of resources for you too. If you need help, they’re always there for you,” said Mata.

The week of activities culminates on November 8, which is national First-generation College Celebration Day.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X