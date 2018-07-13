MSU celebrates National Ice Cream Day

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Ice cream lovers, Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, but at MSU, some fans got to indulge a couple of days early in the sweet, cold treat.

Perfect for a hot and humid summer day, the MAFES Sales Store let students, staff and faculty get their sweet fix.

Choosing flavors from chocolate, cookies-n-cream, strawberry and even muscadine ice cream.

The MAFES Sales Store manager says they’ve given out around 85 dozen cups of ice cream.

“We’ve had a really great turnout with our MSU staff and faculty. A tremendous amount of students have come in. Even some future bulldogs. So, it’s been a great day for us,” said Manager Troy Weaver.

This is the third year the store has given out free ice cream for Ice Cream Day.

Mangers say it’s just their way of showing their appreciation.