MSU Center Promise Taylor Leaving Bulldogs

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State head coach Vic Schaefer announced that center Promise Taylor has decided to end her basketball career.

According to Schaefer, Taylor made the decision to leave the Bulldogs team due to the redshirt sophomore’s experience with injuries.

Taylor has averaged nearly seven-minutes of game action this season after returning from reconstructive ankle surgery.

“We’re disappointed,” coach Schaefer said. “I always felt like she could really help us. At the same time, I know she basically had an ACL and came back much quicker than a typical ACL. ACL’s usually a year and she was back within six months. Even though it’s an ankle it was still a major reconstruction on what she had done. I know it was hard for her and she really battled and fought. I appreciate that from her.”

Taylor transferred to Mississippi State after spending her freshman (2017-2018) season at Ole Miss.