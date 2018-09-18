MSU “Clothesline Project” Helps Shine Light On Violence

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Creative t-shirt designs are raising awareness about violence and helping those affected heal from the experiences.

Mississippi State University is hosting its annual “Clothesline Project” this week.

Students, faculty, and staff are creating designs on t-shirts and displaying them on the Drill Field as a way to honor a friend or loved one affected by violence.

The t-shirt colors represent different types of violent acts such as sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse.

“Just to have someone to share their common experience with or even just to know that it’s other people, and to see them speak out about it can be very very rewarding,” said Dr. Christina Gladney, MSU Assistant Director for Health Promotion and Sexual Assault. “In the eyes of prevention, it allows other people to see the true burden of violence and hopefully will not become perpetrators of violence.”

The “Clothesline Project” will be on display on the drill-field tomorrow and Thursday from 9 AM to 3 PM.