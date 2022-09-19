MSU discusses importance of Constitution Day

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Everybody recognizes July 4th as a milestone in American History, but many may not know the significance of September 17th.

On that day in 1789, the U.S. Constitution was signed giving the nation a framework for governing the newly formed nation.

Constitution Day may not come with celebrations and sales, but historians and those who study government say it is a good time to reflect on the vision of the Founding Fathers, the meaning of what it means to be a “nation of laws” and how a document first written in the 18th Century is still relevant and flexible enough to be used for a 21st Century nation.

“I think the people who claim The Constitution is outdated are either people who have their own agenda or are people who don’t fully understand what is in The Constitution. The Constitution that we have is one of the shortest and most successful constitutions in the contemporary democratic world,” said Brian Shoup from the Mississippi State University department of political science.

Constitution Day is recognized on the Monday closest to September 17th each year.