MSU Division of Research employees decorate offices for Halloween

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s Halloween, so workers in the Mississippi State University Division of Research are making the workday fun.

The departments each decorated their hallways and offices using themes.

They used their creativity to bring popular stories and movies to life – even the Super Mario Brothers game.

The departments were previously spread out into different buildings on campus. Now they’re all in the former Sitel building in the Thad Cochran Research Park.

“We’ve all moved into the same building and really wanted to find something to do that would be fun and get everybody with each other. And so we came up with the idea to decorate the halls for a competition. And it was a secret. You weren’t supposed to divulge what decorations each hall was and they would have people come in Friday and again today to vote to see who won,” said Katie Echols, MSU Research Initiatives & Innovations.

The departments spent several days decorating their hallways and offices.

Visitors to the building have been voting since Friday. They’ll announce a winner sometime this evening.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter