Mississippi State University employees can begin providing proof of vaccination

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University employees can begin providing proof of vaccination.

Just days after the IHL Board voted to require university employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, MSU has opened a portal for employees to upload the information.

All university employees must be fully vaccinated by December 8th.

Those seeking an exemption must submit their requests by November 19th.

MSU’s Director of Public Affairs says about 75 percent of the faculty and staff are fully vaccinated.