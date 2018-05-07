MSU Equestrian Teams Give Starkville a Taste of The Kentucky Derby

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Over the weekend, one of the world’s most famous races, The Kentucky Derby was held for the 144th time.

For some residents, they didn’t have to make the drive all the way to Louisville.

Mississippi State’s Equestrian and Horse Judging teams gave sponsors and visitors a little taste of the tradition that spans almost one hundred and fifty years.

“Since we’re a horse department, a horse group, we are all members of a horse program, we wanted to do something supportive of or in sponsorship with a horse event, and the Kentucky Derby, whether you like horses or not, you know what it is,” said Dr. Clay Cavinder, Horse Specialist with the MSU Extenstion.

The event is used to fund raise for the two horse teams with silent auctions and betting on the horse to win the race.

In only the second year of having the event, Cavinder says it’s helped with the success of the teams.

“It’s really gotten big,” he exclaimed. “I mean, we don’t get monetary support from the department, so it’s all raised by things like this.”

As a result, students don’t pay a dime for travel, and everyone who attends still has a good time watching the most exciting two minutes in sports.

“It’s awesome,” said attendee and MSU Student, Keyton Stone. “I mean, we get to come here, and everybody we’re all just alike. I mean, if you can’t tell by looking around, we’re all just good Mississippi folk and we love it here.”

One person who especially enjoyed the event was Beverly Avery.

If you haven’t noticed, the event really showcased people’s hat-making skills, a trademark of the derby, and Avery had something to do with a lot of them.

“I was up until about 1 o’clock in the morning,” she said with a laugh. “I just enjoy just the craft of it, and I like the Kentucky Derby. It’s kind of special to me.”

Having events like this ensure MSU’s men and women on horseback are competing on the national stage for the next year.

“That’s the best thing,” said Stone. “I mean, as long as it’s going to a good cause I mean that’s the number one priority.”

“We’ve increased the size of our student participation along with getting some national recognition, and along with the horse judging team being reserve national champions a couple years ago we’re having a good start to the 2018 season,” said Cavinder.