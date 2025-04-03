MSU Extension Service to host Backyard Poultry Meeting in April

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – Agriculture is big business in Mississippi and Mississippi State University is a national leader in Agriculture research. But how do you get that research to the people who can use it?

That’s where the Mississippi State University Extension service comes in.

One of the Extension’s main missions is providing research-based information to the public.

Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent Josh Tilley was in Columbus doing that and getting feedback from people in the community about what they would like to see coming from the service.

He said research and information aren’t just for large farm operations. Much of their outreach is geared toward backyard gardeners too.

“We can provide any kind of technical assistance to producers. You know, everybody from Pecan tree producers to gardeners, you know, your average hobby gardener or even commercial growers, cotton, corn, soybeans. You know we have a lot of different information we have there at our office that’s available to the public,” said Tilley.

That information includes raising your own home flock of chickens.

The Extension is hosting a Backyard Poultry Egg-ducation Meeting April 24 at 6 pm, at the Lowndes County Extension Office on Tom Rose Road.

