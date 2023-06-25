MSU football adds 4-star Jimothy Lewis to 2024 recruiting class

Zach Arnett and company landed yet another 4-star commit in offensive tackle Jimothy Lewis. Lewis’ commitment marks the fourth 4-star to commit to the Bulldogs in the past week.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound tackle started his high school career at Madison-Ridgeland Academy, but transferred to IMG Academy in Florida prior to the start of his junior year.

Lewis is ranked the No. 19 safety in the country, according to 247Sports. He picked up 25 offers — choosing Mississippi State over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Tennessee and Ole Miss to name a few.