MSU fraternity gives back to St. Jude with Krawfish Kause

STARKVILLE, Miss (WCBI) – A Mississippi State University fraternity is giving back to children at St. Jude Hospital.

The Eta Upsilon chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity hosted the second annual “Krawfish for a Kause” fundraiser event.

This fundraiser brought together faculty, alumni, and community members for an all-you-can-eat crawfish boil and live entertainment.

All of the proceeds from this event benefited the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Event Organizer Jamareon Reed said this was a great way to raise money for a great cause.

“Our fraternity’s national philanthropy is St. Jude. We sold tickets to raise money for St. Jude as well as showcase our women’s powder puff team because they worked so hard to practice on this. The event just really came together well. I would like to thank the community sponsors, like MSU’s fraternity and sorority life, especially because they were very instrumental in making things happen, as well as the dean of students,” said Reed.

“I am all about evolution, I think that every year things should get better and they should grow. Crawfish is a big thing in Mississippi, so I thought that it would be a boom, and it did. It took off way more than I expected it to,” Reed.

The fundraiser was held at the Starkville Sportsplex, and it also featured a powder puff women’s football game tournament that included over 100 participants.

