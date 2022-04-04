MSU fraternity raises money to give back to kids in the community

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s not every day that you see a cowboy grilling a hamburger.

This weekend The Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity helped raise money to give back to the community and raise money to give it back to kids of Starkville.

Burgers are on the grill and carnival rides are getting started.

Mississippi State University Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity is raising money for its community.

All donations will be given to the Boys and Girls Club of Starkville.

“It’s really important for us as a chapter to be involved in the Starkville community and give back and so this is a fun way to do that. We realize that we grill out every weekend and so we thought it would be good to give the city of Starkville some benefit from it, ” said Wesley.

Event Leader Austin Wesley says it’s important to help organizations in need.

Wesley says Sigma Phi Epsilon has planned the “Wild West” themed carnival since last year.

“I think it will mean a lot to have a Sunday to come and just kind of relax chill out and play some carnival games and get some good food and I’m excited to be able to contribute financially to the boys and girls club organization,” said Wesley.

Starkville Boys and Girls Club unit director Christopher Thompson says that having days like this shows how much the community cares.

“Many times we have people in the community saying hey I want to help these kids and we love when we get those calls, ” said Thompson

Thompson says proceeds will help future projects and events.

“It means a lot to these kids to know that somebody cares enough to do a carnival and for them to come out and have fun on a Sunday,” said Thompson.

The Fraternity raised 4,600 dollars to give to the organization.