MSU gears up for SEC Nation coming to Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The SEC Nation Television Program is coming to Starkville this week.

That means thousands of fans will be in town and on campus.

They are coming for the game and to be a part of the early morning show.

That is extra hours for MSU police and others on campus.

It is a big week for State and big crowds mean the university must gear up and prepare.

MSU is expecting a full stadium Saturday.

“Looking for it to be a sellout. So we’re anticipating that and we are taking measures and putting things in place to address that number of people. We solicit officers from outside agencies to come and help us support the events that are taking place on Saturday,” said Kenneth Rogers, Assistant Chief of Police at MSU.

Mississippi State Assistant Chief Kenneth Rogers also expects groups on campus early.

That means spirit squads are getting ready for their cameos. MSU cheerleading Coach Ty Conner said they’re ready.

“It adds a new interesting element as far as getting prepared for our gameday. We have to be there beforehand a little bit earlier than we would usually do. Typically, we’re there about three hours before kickoff. This time, we’l l be there about 6:30, or 7. We’ll divide the teams up as far as who will be on the show and then we’ll switch,” said Conner.

Set up for the show begins Wednesday.

The Bulldogs will play the Arkansas Razorbacks in their homecoming game Saturday.

