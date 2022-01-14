MSU gives students and employees free COVID-19 tests

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University held a testing site on campus for their students and employees.

MSU’s classes start back on January 18th and they are trying to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The testing site is available on January 13 and 14th outside of the Newell-Grissom building on MSU’s campus.

Medical officials on campus say they are not just testing, they are also telling students and employees what is expected before they start the semester.

“Well we are just seeing an increase because this just seems to be so contagious so we are asking people if they are exposed and not vaccinated to quarantine for 5 days and mask for 5 days if you are fully vaccinated and that means you’ve had a booster and you’ve been exposed then you do not have to quarantine if you do not have symptoms we do ask people to get tested 5 days after exposure unless they have symptoms and then they should be tested earlier,” said Ball.

The drive-thru testing site will also be held on January 17, 18, and 19 to students and employees who are interested in being tested.