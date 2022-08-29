MSU golf course open after summer refurbishment project

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If plan to hit the links at the MSU golf course it will have new look and feel.

The course closed back on May second for a refurbishment.

New grass was installed on the greens and the old ones were stripped.

The approach to the 9th hole was also renovated.

Now, the five hundred thousand dollar upgrade is complete.

The finishing touches are being done to open this weekend in time for football and the Labor Day holiday.

“The lifespan of a green is 15 to 25 years and we were in that time frame, and it was just time to do them. So, we are super excited about having the new grass and it’s going to be great,” said Tim Basel, Head Golf Pro.

If you want to see the renovated course, you’ll have to pick another time. Tee times are full this weekend.