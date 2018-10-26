MSU Golf Tournament raises funds for summer internships

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University held a golf tournament fundraiser Friday for the Communication Department.

This tournament features a space where the 80 golfing participants can eat, play and socialize.

Businesses in the Golden Triangle and MSU Communication Department supporters, statewide are providing prizes for the winning teams and individual accomplishments. Funds raised from this event will help fund summer internships for MSU students.

“The money goes to scholarships and again this year we are focusing on the Lora J. Defore scholarships which allow students to go purse distant internships, help them with their travel and other support,” said Dr. John Forde.

This is the 12th year for the tournament. WCBI is a gold sponsor for the event.