MSU graduation time has been pushed back to 10 am

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Here is a graduation update from Mississippi State University.

Storm patterns are pushing the ceremony back an hour and a half.

So now, the morning graduation ceremony will start at 10 a.m. Friday, not 8:30.

Leaders of the university are continuing to follow weather conditions for Friday and will provide updates when necessary.

