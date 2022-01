MSU HC Ben Howland is ‘confident’ Molinar can keep up stellar play

Iverson Molinar was named SEC Player of the Week and put up some serious numbers during that span. Mississippi State men’s basketball is currently projected as one of the last four teams making the NCAA Tournament according to ESPN. In order to solidify a spot Molinar will have to consistently play at this level, and here’s why his head coach Ben Howland believes he can: