STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – After losing key contributors from last year’s team, Mississippi State has picked up where they left off earning another #1 seed.

However, the Bulldogs wouldn’t be able to continue its high level of play without 1st team All SEC performer and grad transfer, Anriel Howard, who decided on the Bulldogs, not only to develop her game, but to win.

“I think the coaches believed in me and that was a big part,” Howard said, “They allowed me to come here and do what I do and they’ve given me that confidence and I really needed that to show what else i can do besides rebound.”

“She gets a lot of credit and I think her teammates get a lot of credit,” head coach Vic Schaefer said.

“There’s been some patience but at the same time, when she came here she was very clear. ‘I want to win a championship, and I want someone to get me ready for the next level.’ I think we’ve done that.”