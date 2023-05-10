MSU hosts 2nd Athlete Engineering Summit at EMCC Communiversity

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State hosted its second Athlete Engineering Summit at the Communiversity on Wednesday.

Experts addressed human performance issues across different areas such as sports, military, industries, and medical applications.

The panel kicked off its first discussion on ways different industries can learn from each other to become more efficient.

“Most industries have already solved these human performance problems and so if they don’t know how to talk to each other you have a lot of different sectors taking time to solve the same problems. A lot of people assume the sports sector has it all figured out and they likely have but for sports, so not everything translates to sports, to industries, to tactical, to the at-risk, the telehealth, and telerehab. There are a lot of discrepancies between them but it’s still the same interest of having happy, healthy, productive workers, or employees, or athletes,” said Reuben Burch, Athletic Engineering Director.

The event will continue into Thursday, and one industry is expected to announce a new research partnership.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter