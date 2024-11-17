MSU hosts Climate Change March

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State University students and professors marched and chanted with signs in their hands. This was to bring awareness about wanting a cleaner and more sustainable University.

“We would like the school to be greener, and that involves a lot of aspects,” said Aubrey Palmer, march organizer. “It is not only climate change, but it is also environmentalism to make sure we are not polluting our air and our water, and that we are setting the example, of what sustainability should look like.”

Some of the environmental changes the students said they would like to see include providing more accessible cardboard, recycling bins during move-in days, and having someone in charge of the office of sustainability.

“We need more staff that work on sustainability,” said Palmer. “The office of sustainability has not had a sustainability coordinator since June of a couple of years ago, and we would like to see someone at this University who time and work on that. We want to see an increase in recycling, we want to see these single-use plastic products go away, and we want to see the city and campus start to add more roles to research climate change.”

“We really want to advocate for Starkville for its beauty, and so this is a great way of doing that,” said Nyla Jones, MSU student. “We know that our climate is rapidly changing, but if we can start small, and start in Starkville, and really just show that Starkville is meant to be beautiful, and get those sustainability issues out there, I think this march is one way we are doing that.”

With dozens of people walking side by side to promote change, MSU student Nyla Jones said this was a great way for her and others to show the University administration there is student support for issues on campus.

“Being a part of this organization means so much to me because this is something that I want to do in the future,” said Nyla Jones, an MSU student. “So being a part of this is just like a great step towards showing MSU that this is something that we are all passionate about.”

The group marched from the drill field on campus to the Starkville City Hall, and this was the 6th annual Climate Change March.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and .X