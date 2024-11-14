MSU hosts ceremony after new renovations on Sanderson Center

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – Fitness and Recreation on the Mississippi State campus get a welcome upgrade.

The University held a ribbon cutting ceremony today to show off renovations to the Joe Frank Sanderson Center.

The $2.5 million project includes new up-to-date fitness equipment, the conversion of former racquetball courts to an open-concept fitness space, an interactive climbing wall, and upgraded flooring and wall surfaces.

There are now 7,000 square feet of usable fitness space on the second floor.

In 2022, the Student Association passed a referendum to raise the student activity fee to pay for the renovations.

“What we done is essentially almost doubled the amount of fitness space that we had in this building from the time that it open so about 10,000 ft.² we’re probably at about 19 to 20,000 ft.² of fitness space now and that gives more space to work out, which is what they really wanted,” said Patrick Nordin, Director of University Recreation at MSU.

“We have great new spaces for our students, new fitness space with all sorts of gym equipment, cardiovascular equipment, a boxing area plus a brand new bouldering cave and we have lots of exciting new opportunities for students to improve their health and well-being through these new spaces,” said Regina Hyatt, MSU’s Vice President of Student Affairs.

This is the first major renovation to the Sanderson Center since it opened in 1998.

