MSU hosts Discovery Day for students

More than 300 students from high schools and community colleges took a visit to MSU to learn about careers in the fields of agriculture, life sciences, wildlife, forestry, veterinary medicine, and more.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University hosted its Fall Discovery Day event Friday.

Students got to experience hands-on activities, meet one-on-one with industry leaders, and get a taste of an array of careers.

“It lets the students see what options there are,” said Sandy Pestage of Itawamba Agricultural High School. “They know they like animals or being outdoors and things like that but they dont really know what carreer paths those associate with. So this just really gets them in some areas hands on and more information and contacts. They’re building their network while they’re here too.”

“We want to use this as a day to educate our students on the types of careers that exist in natural resources and agriculture, vet medicine and wildlife biology, forestry, all of those different areas that are very important to our local economy, Mississippi, and really to the country,” said Cory Bailey, Director of Enrollment, Retention and Outreach MSU College of Ag and Life Sciences.

The event was from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

