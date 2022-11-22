MSU hosts Thanksgiving luncheon for Starkville area first responders

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University kicks off Thanksgiving by saying “thanks” to those who keep the area safe.

The University hosted a Thanksgiving luncheon with all the fixings a couple of days early for Starkville area First Responders.

MSU President Mark Keenum and city officials, including Vice Mayor Roy Perkins, served up the lunches.

Keenum wanted to recognize the emergency workers because often people don’t appreciate their work until they need them.

For the emergency personnel, it’s a time to be with their second family, since they may miss out on family time on Thanksgiving Day.

“They help me sleep at night, knowing that they’re there to respond to any need that we may have, and, again, for us to just be able to take a moment during this season of Thanksgiving to say ‘Thank You’ and to express our appreciation, that’s why we’re here, and that’s what we want to do,” said Keenum.

“It’s a family, without a doubt. And, you know, I tell everybody; it’s funny, because we fuss like family, and we love like family. We may not always get along, but when it comes down to doing the job, when somebody needs something, all that’s put aside, and we come to help each other, so it’s a great partnership,” said Chief Charles Yarbrough, Starkville Fire Department.

MSU has been hosting the First Responders Luncheon for over 10 years.

