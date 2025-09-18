MSU is helping students get into their careers with expo

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – As students get closer to graduation, their focus begins to shift from classrooms to careers.

Getting that degree is one thing – landing that first job is another.

Mississippi State is helping students do both.

Making connections can help you move into a career or move up.

Mississippi State University is helping students get that networking started *before* they graduate.

The University holds a Career Expo every semester to help employers recruit MSU students for internships, co-ops, and full-time opportunities.

“Tons of employers are here to see our students,” Bethany Mills said. “Our students are coming with interest in internships and full-time opportunities in the upcoming year. So, we want to make sure they leave here with maybe an interview or maybe even an offer.”

The three-day event brings more than 200 employers to campus to network with more than 1,000 students.

The Expo is a win-win for students and employers.

“It’s very important to have these types of events,” Tyshun Hargrove said. “Tabitha and I both graduated from MSU, so it is always near and dear to us to come back home. But it is good to have career expos because we are always looking for bright talent at International Paper. Coming into an event like this is just an opportunity to see everyone all at one time, to allow us to ask them questions where we can make a change in society, and just consumer packaging all-around.”

Tabitha DeVaughn is an MSU graduate.

She said it is satisfying to help students start their careers in ways she was able to start hers.

“It has been a good experience, it’s good to see students come up, dress in their best clothes just looking to see what next steps they may be taking, what they career maybe looking like after school and, it’s been good to talk and be able to relate to them because I got my co-op here at career fair,” DeVaughn said “I had never heard of the company I worked for but I came up to people who were very relatable and I love what they have to say and what they have to offer.”

The unemployment rate in the U.S. has edged up to 4.3% slightly higher than the 4.1 % in August 2024.

