MSU is hosting a camp for kids interested in outdoor recreation

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some youth with an interest in nature are getting a taste of the great outdoors.

After a 1 year hiatus, due to COVID, Mississippi State’s Conservation Camp is back.

Over 30 6th through 9th graders will get a taste of outdoor recreation like fishing, along with lessons in firearms safety.

Campers will also squeeze in a little Natural Science education, as they learn about their place in the eco-system.

“It’s just real important for young people to be exposed to science in a different framework, to where it’s very hands-on and experiential, and get them excited about learning and that’s what we try to do at this camp,” said Dr. Leslie Burger, camp director.

The highlight of the week for many of the campers will be a trip to Jackson to visit the Museum of Natural Science.