MSU lands multi-million dollar contract for uncrewed aircraft project

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State lands an $18.7 million contract to research, test, and evaluate an uncrewed aircraft project.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is spearheading the funding for the five-year plan.

MSU’s Raspet Flight Research Laboratory will lead the effort on campus.

The university will test new UAS technologies, create a cost-effective prototype with more capabilities, and conduct cybersecurity vulnerability assessments on the aircraft.

MSU already provides UAS testing, evaluation, and full-scale exercise capabilities for more than two dozen simulated security threat scenarios.

