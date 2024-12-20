MSU listed on America’s Dream Employer List of 2025

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Finding your dream job is closer than you may think, and it’s likely wrapped in maroon and white.

Mississippi State University has been named to Forbes’ Inaugural America’s Dream Employer List for 2025.

MSU was the only institution of higher learning in the Magnolia State to be featured on the list.

The list includes 500 companies and organizations employing at least 1,000 people and spanning all industry sectors.

The survey rated students on how excited they would be to receive a job offer from the organization and how appealing to employers was based on various criteria,

including growth, opportunities, quality of work, pay, and company reputation.

Forbes partnered with statistics to collect survey data over the last three years.

To see the complete America’s Dream Employers List for 2025, visit forbes.com/employerslist.

