MSU men’s basketball looks for first road win at Missouri

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State men’s basketball is 0-6 in road games this season. Despite a perfect neutral court record, the Bulldogs are still unproven in away games — but they have a chance to change that Saturday.

Mississippi State will face Missouri at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network in Columbia, Missouri.

Despite playing on the road, the Bulldogs enter the matchup as a 4.5-point favorite. MSU head coach Chris Jans stressed the importance of going 2-0 this week following the team’s 75-62 win over Georgia on Wednesday.

“Nobody looks ahead but we talked Monday,” Jans said. “I’m like, ‘Listen. We’re going to focus solely on Georgia. But I’m just being real with you, we’ve got to win two.”