MSU music department hosts MS Music Teacher Assoc. conference

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – For the first time in 30 years, the Mississippi State Department of Music is hosting the annual Mississippi Music Teacher Association state conference.

With the opening of the new music building last November MSU faculty said they now have the facilities to host this event.

The conference brings with it competitors, speakers, new music compositions, and other events with many of the festivities being free to the public.

Department head Daniel Stevens said this is an exciting time for the Department of Music.

“There is a long list of honored guests that are here to share in conference sessions, presentations, performances, we even have several state level competitions going on at the same time between a piano, string chamber music, it’s really an exciting time to see the energy here in this building,” said Stevens. “There was value in this organization to see that we wanted to host a state conference here and so we’re so excited that they chose our location to be kind of a shining light in the state for music. We’re excited that the conference is being hosted here this year.”

Music educators will continue to be on campus hosting events through October 28.

