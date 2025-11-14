MSU & Ole Miss go head-to-head in Tupelo Bank of Ideas challenge

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The rivalry between MSU and Ole Miss went from the football field to the boardroom today.

It was part of a contest sponsored by Regions Bank that tested the business skills of teams of students from Ole Miss and MSU. The “Bank of Ideas” Challenge allowed teams of students to come up with a solution to a business or banking-related issue that impacts young clients.

For the finals, held at Hotel Tupelo, the final four teams pitched their ideas before a panel of judges. It was a chance for the students to do research and find ways to connect the Gen Z crowd with personal finance.

“Some of the most remarkable students you’ve ever seen, Ole Miss and Mississippi State are two of the preeminent organizations in the Southeast, sending leaders all over Mississippi, the southeast and all over the world and Regions Bank has partnered with them to work on an ideas challenge, a business case competition, and dozens of students have participated, this is the cream of the crop, the Final Four, we are competing against all four teams and we are looking to crown an Egg Bowl champion,” said John Jordan of Regions Bank.

The winning team for the Bank of Ideas Challenge was ‘Innovate Hers” from Ole Miss.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X