MSU opens new media center in Mitchell Memorial Library

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at Mississippi State University have a new media center with all the latest tech gadgets.

A ribbon-cutting at the MaxxSouth Digital Media Center was held Monday.

- Advertisement -

It’s located in the Mitchell Memorial Library.

The center will give students access to high-end professional software and other equipment, giving students hands-on learning with digital media.

There’s a multi-media lab, virtual reality stations, even a fully operational television studio.

The center will also be open to staff at the university.