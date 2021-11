Mississippi State University participating recognizing MSU veterans and service members

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University participated in their own ceremony recognizing MSU veterans and service members.

Around 100 students, including the school’s ROTC program, joined President Mark Keenum and MSU’s Center for America’s veterans at the Foster Ballroom this afternoon.

The event was led by President Keenum who made remarks to remember and honor those who have served.