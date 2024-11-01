MSU prepares students for the medical field with new technology

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – MSU takes dissection to a new level.

On Thursday, the university cut the ribbon for its new Anatomage Tables.

The electronic tables allow students to virtually dissect and study the human body.

“I’m excited to be here today to dedicate our new Anatomage lab for our students. These are highly sophisticated tables where you have the human anatomy you have a 3D, 3 dimensional, presentation of the human body,” said Dr. Mark Keenum, the president of MSU.

Professor Angus Dawe is the department head for MSU’s Department of Biological Sciences.

He says their new equipment will not only change the way students learn but help them learn more efficiently.

“The imagery on here is derived from actual cadavers, which is really important because everybody is slightly different. We’ve got tall ones. We’ve got short ones, we’ve got different (ones), so you get to see the different structures that you might be presented with because we’re not all the same,” said Dawe.

This type of technology replaces the need for cadavers, those who have donated their bodies to science.

Dawe says the tables will primarily be used by anatomy and physiology students.

“It’s been really exciting for me because we’ve been working on this project for a little while. To get it developed and to be able to have them here today now is really excellent. It’s such a wonderful way to be able to inspire our students as they move forward in their education,” said Dawe.

Sarah High is a student at MSU and an ambassador for the biology department.

High says she is grateful to have access to this new technology.

“It is a revolutionary opportunity to be able to study the human body before I’m put in front of an actual cadaver in a medical school to be much more familiar with the organ systems and the bone structure and everything that I’m going to have to learn and to master in medical school. To have that opportunity is here is amazing and a lot of people don’t get to have in undergrad education,” said High.

MSU has a total of 6 tables for the students to share and study with in the classroom

The Anatomage tables are used globally in clinics.

