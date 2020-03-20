MSU Professors Prepare To Begin Teaching Classes Online

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starting Monday all classes at Mississippi State University will be taught online.

Students and faculty have spent the past week preparing for the big change.

Instructors will now record their lectures and post them online for students.

Chris Misun is a broadcast instructor at MSU and admits, having to switch online presents a unique situation for the broadcasting department.

“Working in broadcasting, I know how important it is for us to do hands-on projects with the students, and for the students to lose out on that is very challenging for us,” said Misun.

However, it’s a challenge they’re taking head on.

“There’s been a lot of researching on my end trying to come up with projects that the students can do at home now, said Misun. “We’ve had a lot of group projects coming up for the rest of the semester, and so now it’s finding ways to turn those into individual projects that are still challenging for the students, and giving them the tools that they need to move onto the next portion of their degree.”

Misun said he’s taking advantage of resources on campus and he’s even having to get creative.

One innovative tool he’s having students use for projects is their cell phones.

“Essentially, they could do all of their projects from their mobile phone because you can edit on your phone, and you can then export it out to Google Drive from your phone, or Microsoft OneDrive, and then you can upload your project that way,” Misun explained.

While this transition is new to some departments, others are accustomed to being online.

The Center for Distance Education has over 50 programs online.

Due to their expertise, they’ve held two dozen training sessions this week to ensure students and faculty have all of the tools they need to be successful.

“Mississippi State has done a phenomenal job in thinking about so many aspects of what is needed,” said Dr. Susan Seal, executive director for the Center for Distance Education. “Do all of our students have Internet access that they are going to need, or the technologies that they are going to need, are they going to have the textbooks. We worked to get E-Textbooks so they can have those online, and we’re just really trying to think of everything so all of our students have the opportunity to be successful.”

With things now being switched online, Mitchell Memorial Library will still be available to students, faculty, and staff.

Students are not allowed to work in groups.

The library will be open from 9 A.M. until 3 P.M.