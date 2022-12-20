MSU provides support for students who cannot travel home for holiday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Winter Break has begun at Mississippi State University.

But not all students will be able to go home for the holidays.

International students and even some from the U.S. aren’t always able to make the trip.

But MSU has support in place for them.

Housing and Residence Life has options for those who have to stay on campus through the break.

And Bully’s Pantry and Closet provides winter bags for those who may find themselves in need of extra food or clothing.

There is also a program that pairs international students with local families, and in some cases, they spend the holidays with them.

The University wants them to feel truly at home while they are in school there.

“We see ourselves as being the ‘Home Away from Home’ for our international students. If we’re going to recruit them here to Mississippi State, we’re going to make sure that we take care of them from the time they enter the doors all the way up to when they become alumni,” said Dr. Rasheda Forbes, VP for Access, Diversity, and Inclusion at MSU.

Forbes told us some of the students take the time off as an opportunity to take road trips and see more of the U.S.

