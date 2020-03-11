MSU releases new guidelines on international travel amid coronavirus concerns

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University released new guidelines on international travel and possible impacts the coronavirus could have on classes.

In a statement Wednesday, MSU canceled all international travel. This includes summer study abroad programs.

The university is telling employees and students to avoid all non-essential out-of-state travel and not make any new travel plans.

MSU’s Southeast Severe Storms Symposium will not have a phyiscal meeting this weekend and presentations will be moved online.

University leaders are evaluating a move to online course instruction, if the virus forces a quarantine or campus closure.