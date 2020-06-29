MSU requires all employees to wear face masks

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State University will require all employees to start wearing face masks when in any campus building, beginning Tuesday.

The university says they’re doing this due to the increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Oktibbeha County and the Golden Triangle.

- Advertisement -

MSU will update coronavirus related information on its website and social media.

Those who need a mask is asked to contact their building manager.

Employees can remove their face mask if they’re in their individual office or workspace where they can maintain that six feet distance from all other people.