MSU sets to kick off football season going cashless

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi state kicks off football season this weekend, but you might notice a slight change if you plan on attending the game.

On Mississippi State’s gameday website, it says that all purchases in the stadium will be cashless.

In order to buy concessions, you will need a card or other contactless form of payment.

For more information, visit hailstate.com/gameday

