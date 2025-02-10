MSU shares its research on self-driving vehicles

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – You’ve probably seen self-driving or autonomous vehicles on TV or maybe even close up, but did you know some of the research driving them is being done at Mississippi State University?

The Executive Director of the Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems, or CAVS, took some time out today to brief area business and community leaders about some of the work they’re doing.

Clay Walden said the research at CAVS is being used in several different sectors from Agriculture to the military.

One thing they’ve had to do is develop their own software to help sort the massive amount of data that drives their research.

“And so, what we do as a human, we have a lot of intuitiveness in how we drive. And, so, trying to develop a machine that will do that is a real, big challenge,” said Walden.

CAVS has partnerships with the Communiversity and manufacturers, including Steel Dynamics, to help develop materials and training programs that can benefit all partners.

