MSU signs free tuition program for National Guard Service Members

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University now offers free tuition to Mississippi Army National Guard service members.

A ceremony was held on campus at the Sonny Montgomery Center for American Veterans Tuesday.

With a few strokes of the pen, Mississippi State has become the first university in the state to offer full financial coverage to Mississippi National Guardsmen.

“They won’t have to pay tuition,” said MSU President, Dr. Mark Keenum.

Keenum says The Bulldog Free Tuition Program took some serious time and planning, but by working with state aid and the national guard, these soldiers are relieved of paying for higher education.

Keenum said, “It’s a team effort of the guard and Mississippi State, teaming together to make sure that when it comes to tuition a young person does not have to worry about it.”

Soldiers from Army and Air National Guard said this could be the decision-maker for soldiers on the fence about pursuing a degree.

“What it gives us is the ability to attract those students who are not quite sure about how they’re going to be able to pay for school,” said S.F.C Ashley Gilbert.

“I think it just gives students and soldiers and airmen alike something less they have to worry about,” said MSU graduate and now Army National Guardsman, Glen Pate. “It helps alleviate a little bit of the stresses that come with going to college.”

Mississippi State has been known as one of the nation’s most military friendly college campuses, but this new program really shows how much they care.

“They’re a front-runner, you know. They set the standard, the example, and that’s what we try to do with our airmen and our soldiers,” said Air National Guard Technical Sergeant, Evan Daily.

“A lot of people want to serve, but the time commitment and the price, you know, keeps a lot of soldiers from wanting to be in the military and going to school,” said current MSU student and Army National Guardsman, Brett Cobb. “This definitely helps out.”

Currently, MSU has around 650 veterans and service members in its student population, but Keenum believes that number will rise.

“I hope that having this tuition free program here at Mississippi State for our men and women in the guard will hopefully inspire them to continue their education,” Keenum said. “You know, we have opportunities for them to gain their education, and hopefully this will inspire them to do that, to have better opportunities in their lives.”

The program is only available for full-time students, meaning a student takes 12 or more credit hours a semester.