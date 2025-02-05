MSU Sorority serves lunch to sanitation and environmental workers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An area sorority chapter kicks off Black History Month by recognizing some workers who often go overlooked.

The Pi Iota Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta took time out on February 5 to serve up a hot and hearty lunch to sanitation and environmental workers in Starkville.

The lunch honors both Black History Month and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. King was in Memphis to support striking sanitation workers when he was killed in April 1968.

Organizers of today’s events said while these workers provide an important service, they often get overlooked.

<“If it had not been for sanitation workers, can you imagine what our streets would look like? What the schools would look like? What the office would look like? What the White House would look like, if we didn’t have people to take care of the environmental needs of everyone in the United States?” said Angela Buress-Stewart, President of the Pi Iota Zeta/Zeta Phi Beta Chapter Incorporation.

Organizers encourage the public to stop sanitation and other workers and thank them once in a while for all they do.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X