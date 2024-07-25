MSU staff member gets big promotion in Mississippi National Guard

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi State University staff member got a big promotion on his other job.

The university’s Director for Veterans and Military Affairs was promoted from Colonel to Brigadier General in the Mississippi National Guard at a special ceremony at the Old Main Academic Center.

Aside from his civilian role at MSU, Rendon also serves as the commander of the 66th Troop Command.

Rendon began his nearly 30-year military career in the Army where he served nine years before moving to the Mississippi National Guard.

Major General Janson Boyles, Adjutant General of Mississippi, presented Rendon with his Brigadier’s star today.

As Director for Veterans and Military Affairs at MSU, Rendon is proud of and grateful for the administration’s support for active duty military and veteran students and staff.

“We are one of the most military-friendly universities in the country, and so they support the military-connected student, faculty, and staff. And, I’m just one of those guys that they support. We do that across the board,” said Rendon.

Rendon, a Starkville native, requested that the promotion ceremony be conducted at MSU. Usually, they are carried out in Jackson.

