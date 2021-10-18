MSU student accused of hitting a person directing traffic

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi State student is accused of hitting a person directing traffic after this weekend’s football game.

Marc Malloch is charged with aggravated assault.

MSU Police Chief Vance Rice says the civilian traffic control employee directed Malloch to go with the flow of traffic in certain direction.

He did not want to go that way and reportedly cussed the victim.

She again told Malloch which direction to drive his vehicle and that’s when she struck by Malloch’s vehicle.

The victim was not seriously injured.

Rice says there were seven unrelated arrests during the Mississippi State versus Alabama game, which was unusually high.