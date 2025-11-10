MSU student charged after online video goes viral

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi State University student was charged after a video showing an anti-Semitic incident involving Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy went viral online.

police say 20-year-old Patrick McClintock was seen in the video making an anti-Semitic remark and throwing coins at Portnoy as he recorded a “one bite” pizza review outside a Starkville restaurant on Friday.

McClintock was arrested Monday and charged with disturbing the peace.

Starkville police say while offensive speech is protected, behavior that threatens safety or disrupts public events can lead to charges.

