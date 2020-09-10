MSU students and employees receive drive through COVID-19 test

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – Mississippi State students and employees were able to drive-up and be tested for COVID-19.

The testing was available by appointment at the Palmeiro Center parking lot.

Testing is also available every weekday at the Longest Student Health Center. Student test are free.

Recent numbers from MSU show 172 students tested positive in the past 14 days, along with five employees.

Right now, 907 students are quarantined or isolated after testing positive or being in close contact with someone that did test positive.