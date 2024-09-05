MSU students connect with resources in the community

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State hosted its annual business and organization fair, “Shades of Starkville.”

MSU’s goal is to help students get connected on campus and in the community.

Kaylan Robinson is a transfer student, who just recently moved to Starkville.

She’s been going to class at Mississippi State, but didn’t know what all was available in the community.

“I just wanted to meet new people, get involved, find some organizations that I can be a part of,” said Robinson.

On September 4, Robinson attended MSU’s “Shades of Starkville.”

The goal of the event is to connect students with resources in the area and on campus.

“We have businesses ranging from restaurants to doctor’s offices to churches, hair salons, health and beauty, all sorts of different things, so students know where to go when they need those resources,” said Taylor Roberson, the Coordinator of Programs in the Center for Student Activities.

With so many distractions in the world, it can be hard to find the people you need to meet or organizations you may want to connect with.

MSU made it easy for the students to meet businesses that can help them, in person.

“Instead of just looking around on the internet, they can actually come and talk to these vendors today um and know where to go when they need it,” said Roberson.

“So it’s nice to be able to stop people and just say ‘hey this is a resource that is here for you.’ That’s what I like to tell people when they walk in. ‘We are here for you,'” said Audie Kirby, the graduate assistant for MSU’s Bully’s Pantry.

Over 50 vendors were on hand for September 4’s event.

Businesses can contact MSU at (662)325-2930 if they want to be a part of the event next year.

